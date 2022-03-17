There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 10, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to March 10, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district with the highest case rates right now.

1. 1. Lancaster East Lancaster East had 976.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 177.8% from the week before. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. 2. Heysham & Overton Heysham & Overton had 742.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 94.3% from the week before. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. 3. Scotforth East & Bowerham Scorforth East & Bowerham had 723.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 104.8% from the week before. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. 4. Kellet & Lune Valley Kellet & Lune Valley had 711.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 144.4% from the week before. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales