Covid in Lancaster: Are we in a better or worse situation than last Christmas?

However, the country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the number of deaths and hospitalisations, although cases are surging across the country, including in the Lancaster district.

Based on analysis of UK Government data we reveal how the pandemic has changed across Lancaster over the last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is Lancaster better or worse off than last Christmas?

The analysis covers the time period December 13 2020 to December 13 2021.

How many positive cases are there in Lancaster?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Lancaster than they were last December.

This year (on December 13) Lancaster recorded 115 new cases, 475 per cent more than on the same day last year when 20 new cases were reported.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been in Lancaster?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Lancaster.

Last year Lancaster recorded a total of 133 deaths since the start of the pandemic; however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 340 - 207 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 155.6 per cent rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Lancaster.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has remained the same though.

Last year two deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Lancaster, while in 2021 the death rate remains at two.

Death rates are based on a seven day rolling average.

How many people are in hospital in Lancaster?

Hospital cases have also changed across Lancaster in the past year.

Last year on December 14 at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust there were 159 people in hospital and four people on mechanical ventilation beds, while this year there are 42 hospital cases and four people on mechanical ventilation beds.