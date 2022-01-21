Covid-19 vaccine clinic set up on Lancaster University campus

Chloe Barnes receives her vaccine.

Lancaster Medical Practice (LMP) are holding Covid-19 vaccine clinics in the basement of the library at Lancaster University to encourage more students to take up the offer of a vaccine.

First and second doses as well as boosters are available, and people can either book an appointment or simply show up.

Bridget Kingcox, advanced nurse practitioner and partner at LMP, has been involved with the vaccination programme since the beginning.

Bridget Kingcox.

She said: “We’ve had a great turn out so far and there are a lot of students here wanting to get vaccinated.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to get the Covid-19 vaccine as it’s the best defence we’ve got against the virus.

“The vaccination programme is an evergreen offer, so everyone is welcome, whether that be for their booster, their second jab or even their first. We’re also here to answer any questions or concerns you may have.”

One of the students who showed up to be vaccinated was Chloe Barnes, 22.

She said: “I’m here to get my booster today and the reason I’m doing so is to protect my family, my friends and the wider community.

“It’s been difficult not being able to see my family and friends as much as I would have liked throughout the pandemic but I’m really looking forward to things starting to go back to normal now.”

The vaccine clinic being held at Lancaster University isn’t just for students, anyone can simply book an appointment or just show up.

Ruby Chadwick, 14, attended the clinic with her mother Tracey to get her second dose.

She said: “We are socialising so much at school which means we’re more at risk of catching Covid-19 and getting the vaccine reduces the risk of us bringing it home and spreading it to our families.”