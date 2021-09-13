A Covid-19 vaccination will be required for those entering a care home.

New Government regulations, which come into force on November 11, mean that anyone working in a care home must have had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, unless they have a medical exemption.

As well as all care home workers, this requirement also includes anyone entering a care home to do any other work.

A first dose of the vaccine must be had by September 16 to give enough time for the second jab to be received before the new laws come into effect.

Those who have not will be unable to enter a care home to work or volunteer.

The new rules will not apply to family and friends, and also exclude under-18s, emergency service, those undertaking urgent maintenance work and people offering bereavement support.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “It is vitally important that we continue to do all we can to protect care home residents from risk of death or serious illness from contracting Covid-19 and these new Government rules will help to keep them safe.

"The rate of Covid infection from the new variant is high in Lancashire, as it is all over England, and we need to take every precaution we can to avoid spreading the infection.

“I would urge anyone who needs to enter a care home as part of their work to get their first vaccine by next Thursday (September 16) to ensure they meet the November 11 deadline to help protect residents and avoid their work being impacted by delaying the jab.”