Covid-19 restrictions remain in place at Morecambe Bay hospitals

Bridget Lees, Executive Chief Nurse, UHMBT, said: “We know that the recent relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in England is a positive sign that things are starting to return to some kind of normality after an incredibly difficult two years.

“However, we are still dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 virus every day, and need to continue to take measures to protect our patients - some of whom remain very vulnerable - and our colleagues and visitors.

"Therefore, all Covid-19 restrictions remain in place until further notice - including wearing surgical masks at all times inside our buildings and during visits by our community services team, maintaining social distancing, and washing our hands regularly.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

“As explained by the Prime Minister, specific guidance for healthcare providers will be provided in terms of whether any of these restrictions can be changed or relaxed. However, while we await this guidance, we still have a duty to continue to do what we can to keep our patients, colleagues and visitors safe.

“The support we have received from our local communities has been overwhelming, and while we appreciate that people are keen to get back to normal, we ask for your continued support as we await further guidance on what it means for us as healthcare providers going forward.”

Visiting loved ones in hospital

A controlled booking system for visiting remains in place to enable one named visitor per patient to visit for a maximum of one hour per day.

Existing Children’s, Neonatal and Maternity visiting arrangements remain in place as well as previously agreed visiting arrangements for patients who fit the criteria for Johns Campaign, where there are exceptional circumstances, or the patient is at end of life. These will continue be assessed on a case-to-case basis.

To ensure everyone’s safety, restrictions do remain in place on wards where there is an active Covid-19 outbreak - unless the patient fits the criteria for Johns Campaign, where there are exceptional circumstances, or the patient is at end of life.

Bookings are only be taken between the hours of 10am to 12pm, Monday to Friday, and only one booking can be made at a time - except on a Friday when visits for the weekend and following Monday can be arranged. Each patient will be entitled to one visit per day from one named visitor.

Visitors will be advised to complete Lateral Flow Tests (ordered through the national Government system) and complete twice weekly testing during weeks that they are visiting their loved ones. While the trust will not ask for confirmation of test results, it is asked that the public co-operate to protect colleagues, patients and other visitors.

In order to make a booking, visitors must call the main hospital switchboards as below between 10am and 12pm, Monday to Friday, to be put through to the relevant ward or department:

Royal Lancaster Infirmary: 01524 65944

Furness General Hospital: 01229 870870

Westmorland General Hospital: 01539 732288

Visiting arrangements will remain under close review with a view to relax them further when it is safe to do so.

Hands, face, space

All colleagues, patients and visitors are still required to wear surgical face masks whilst inside our buildings and during visits by our community teams. They are also encouraged to adhere to social distancing where possible and wash their hands with soap and water regularly or use hand gel.