Cousins to take 11,000ft leap of faith to support Lancaster charity close to their hearts

Two cousins are to jump out of a plane later this year in memory of a much-loved family member.

Karen Hargreaves passed away last year in St John’s Hospice, and her daughter Michelle Sparnenn and niece Lydia Corney now want to help repay some of the kindness shown to their family by the hospice team.

They plane to take part in a charity skydive later this year with all funds raised going to the Slyne Road charity.

Michelle said: “Last year, I lost my mum Karen Hargreaves. She was the best mum, partner, nanna, sister, auntie and most loyal friend we could have all wished for.

Karen Hargreaves passed away last year.

“Her final wish was to go to St John's Hospice where we got the most support and the quality of care they gave to my mum was amazing.

“As this is close to my heart me and my cousin have decided to give back by doing a skydive in honour of mum.

"All donations will be going to St John's, where they heavily rely on fundraising events such as this to help those in their care. We would love it if everyone could share and donate if possible.”

Michelle’s cousin Lydia added: “2025 is the year my cousin and I have decided to ‘jump out of a plane for St John’s Hospice!’

“As many know last year, as a family we lost a great person, Karen Hargreaves, an amazing mum, nana, partner, sister, auntie, great auntie and friend to many.

"One of her wishes was to make it to St John’s Hospice where she could spend the rest of her life in comfort and with those she loved around her.

"Thanks to Blackpool and Lancaster hospitals, that was made possible. So as a family, we have seen first hand how much time, dedication and care goes in to making sure people like our mum/auntie can enjoy the time they have left.

"Places like St John’s Hospice rely on donations to be able to carry on caring for people and most importantly me and Michelle want to repay as much of the support and care that was given to our lovely Karen who we miss so much.”

You can donate to the cause online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/lydia-corney-1