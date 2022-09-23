Couple’s five-day charity run to Morecambe in memory of stillborn daughter

Cassie Wood and wife Claire will be taking on the Way of the Roses next month.

They set off from Bridlington on October 24, aiming to finish in Morecambe on October 28.

This equates to running an ultra-marathon back-to-back for five days.

Cassie and Claire are undertaking the Way of the Roses in memory of their daughter.

"As runners who have only ever run a half-marathon this is going to be a huge challenge for us to get through," Cassie said.

The former Dallam School pupil said the event appealed to her because many of her family and friends live around the South Lakes area.

"When thinking up a fundraising challenge I could not think of anything better than to end up finishing on my home soil with my friends and family around me," she said.

"This is also a place our daughter would have considered her second home as she would have been in the South Lakes so frequently seeing her grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins."

Cassie and Claire's daughter was sadly stillborn.

Cassie, 32, and Claire, 33, are raising money for UK-wide charity 4Louis - 4louis.co.uk - who helped give the couple time with their stillborn daughter.

4Louis funded a 'cuddle cot' - a specialist piece of equipment to keep babies cool - which the pair were able to use to spend two precious days with their daughter before they had to say their goodbyes.

Cassie said: "We want to raise funds for 4Louis as we found out that not every hospital has a cuddle cot, meaning some families will have to say goodbye to their children within hours of their birth.

"We believe everyone should be able to have the time they need with their baby before having to say their final goodbyes.

"4Louis actually have hospitals on a waiting list who have requested cuddle cots and are awaiting funding for them.

"This was a heart-breaking time for us, and still is. We hope it is a positive thing we are doing in her memory and will hopefully help so many more families that experience this traumatic time."