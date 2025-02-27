Councillor launches petition to build new hospital in Lancaster sooner

Lancashire county councillor Charlie Edwards has launched a petition to urge the Government to reverse its decision to delay the building of a new hospital in Lancaster.

Coun Edwards said: “The Government has said it will delay the new hospital for Lancaster until the 2040s.

“Everyone I speak to who works at the infirmary say they are at their wits’ end. The buildings are crumbling, the estate is badly configured and I just don’t know why Lancaster has been pushed to the back of the queue.

“The trust were putting together plans for a new hospital and have had to put them on hold.

“Labour say it’s because there was no funding earmarked for the hospital. But how can you ask for money before you know what it costs?

“I urge every local resident across Lancaster and Morecambe to sign my petition, which I will present to the Government.

“I’m not going to stop until they listen!”

The link to the petition is at www.tinyurl.com/NewLancasterHospital