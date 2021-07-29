Council searching for source of fly infestation in Heysham

Lancaster City Council need your help to identify the source of an ongoing housefly infestation affecting residents in Heysham.

Environmental health officers say they are struggling to find the source of the infestation, but a council spokesman said they are taking the issue "very seriously".

The council has looked into several potential sources of the problem since being alerted, but has so far not found a solution.

And they are now appealing to the public for further help.

"Since being made aware of the problem our environmental health officers and pest control technicians have been working hard to identify the source," they said.

Actions taken include:

*As houseflies are associated with waste-related operations, the Environment Agency have been consulted in relation to registered waste operations in the area and visited each one. None have been identified as the potential source but they will be revisited again over the coming days.

*The British Pest Control Association has been consulted as well as a field biologist for further guidance on locating the source.

*The port has been visited on several occasions but have not found any evidence to suggest that is the source. The Public Protection Service also has a regular presence at the port and officers working there report that they are not affected by flies, but the council will continue to monitor the area.

*In a further effort to identify the source, this Friday the council will be setting up an extensive network of monitoring boards throughout the area.