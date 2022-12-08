Neuro Drop In has been looking for a new home since July 2020, when it had to leave its base at HMP Lancaster Farms.

The charity provides unique support for anyone affected by a neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, dementia, cerebral palsy, Huntington’s disease, ME, MG, MSA and acquired brain injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It relies heavily on the generosity and support of the local people, businesses and community groups who give their time and money to help run the centre.

Neuro Drop In is still searching for a permanent home.

It receives no statutory funding and needs to raise more than £140,000 a year to cover the costs of activities, which include many classes and groups such as crafts, singing for wellbeing, mindfulness, yoga, seated exercise classes, physio, mindfulness and book groups.

Earlier this week the charity announced it had won a funding grant from the National Lottery of £250,000 over five years, to be used specifically to support core salary costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neuro Drop In has been housed temporarily at Torrisholme Methodist Church since last January - but founder Sharon Jackson is still hopeful they will find a permanent home for their services.

"We are glad to be somewhere but the amount of work involved in trying to operate is unbelievable," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neuro Drop-In founder Sharon Jackson. PIC BY ROB LOCK

"Sharing space with other people is a massive challenge, but we are still able to do some fantastic work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are managing to deliver all our projects but with some adaptations."

Among their activities have been sessions with University of Cumbria students on work placement in non-clinical roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have developed events such as a silent music quiz, silent book club and other activities using headphones.

"It's been useful having access to the students because they are coming up with ideas to help us develop our projects," Sharon said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have done really well to survive being made homeless during the pandemic," Sharon added. "We have moved three times since then, which has been exhausting.

"We are doing our best in difficult circumstances."

Advertisement Hide Ad