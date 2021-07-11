These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 743,844 as of Sunday, July 11.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 5,089,893 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 32,367 people tested positive across the nation on Saturday (July 10).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Sunday, July 11, 2021), there has been a total of 743,844 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 4,758 on the previous day.
There are currently 648 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 124 on ventilation.
A total of 64,295 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,343.
Of these deaths, 18,140 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 24,043 (Up from 23,946) +97
Blackpool - 11,867 (Up from 11,725) +142
Bolton - 34,990 (Up from 34,840) +150
Bury - 21,338 (Up from 21,210) +128
Cheshire East - 25,200 (Up from 25,034) +166
Cheshire West and Chester - 25,903 (Up from 25,759) +144
Cumbria - 32,630 (Up from 32,358) +272
Knowsley - 19,707 (Up from 19,592) +115
Lancashire - 122,327 (Up from 121,583) +744
Liverpool - 56,966 (Up from 56,626) +340
Manchester - 67,515 (Up from 67,080) +435
Oldham - 28,093 (Up from 27,897) +196
Rochdale - 26,140 (Up from 25,937) +203
Salford - 29,759 (Up from 29,548) +211
Sefton - 28,413 (Up from 28,237) +176
St Helens - 19,485 (Up from 19,360) +125
Stockport - 25,971 (Up from 25,796) +175
Tameside - 22,371 (Up from 22,250) +121
Trafford - 21,427 (Up from 21,266) +161
Warrington - 20,854 (Up from 20,736) +118
Wigan - 36,637 (Up from 36,392) +245
Wirral - 28,873 (Up from 28,627) +246
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.