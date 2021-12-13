Following the UK Covid alert level being raised from Level 3 to Level 4 on Sunday, Boris Johnson addressed the nation, saying that Britain “must urgently reinforce its wall of vaccine protection” as he set the new deadline of jabbing everyone over 18 by the new year.
Following the announcement, nursing leaders expressed concern about the “scale and pace” of the vaccine programme expansion – which would result in some planned appointments being postponed in order to meet the target.
The target for giving every adult a booster jab was brought forward by a month over fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could cause “very many deaths”.
These are the latest Plan B rules and guidelines for England ahead of the vote to make the restrictions law on Tuesday, December 14