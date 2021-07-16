North West coronavirus: Latest figures on region's case numbers, deaths, hospital admissions and vaccinations
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 770,190 as of Friday, July 16.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 5,281,098 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 48,553 people tested positive across the nation on Thursday (July 15).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Friday, July 16, 2021), there has been a total of 770,190 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 6,212 on the previous day.
There are currently 788 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 123 on ventilation.
A total of 64,949 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,384.
Of these deaths, 18,189 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
A total of 8,836,412 vaccinations have been given in the region, with 4,938, 690 first doses and 3,897,722 second doses delivered.
Blackburn with Darwen - 24,409
Blackpool - 12,496
Bolton - 35,776
Bury - 22,028
Cheshire East - 26,249
Cheshire West and Chester - 26,926
Cumbria - 34,510
Knowsley - 20,264
Lancashire - 126,517
Liverpool - 58,722
Manchester - 69,541
Oldham - 29,295
Rochdale - 27,172
Salford - 30,788
Sefton - 29,349
St Helens - 20,107
Stockport - 27,032
Tameside - 23,232
Trafford - 22,285
Warrington - 21,665
Wigan - 38,137
Wirral - 29,999
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.