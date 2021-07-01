Nearly 5,000 new Covid cases confirmed in the North West as UK total reaches highest level since January

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,800,907 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 26,068 people tested positive across the nation on Wednesday (June 30).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Thursday, July 1, 2021), there has been a total of 697,186 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 4,856 on the previous day.

There are currently 489 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 91 on ventilation.

A total of 63,505 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,310.

Of these deaths, 18,061 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 23,200 (Up from 23,076) +124

Blackpool - 10,829 (Up from 10,761) +68

Bolton - 33,634 (Up from 33,507) +127

Bury - 20,258 (Up from 20,126) +132

Cheshire East - 23,686 (Up from 23,520) +166

Cheshire West and Chester - 24,314 (Up from 24,166) +148

Cumbria - 30,207 (Up from 30,034) +173

Knowsley - 18,654 (Up from 18,549) +105

Lancashire - 114,738 (Up from 113,867) +871

Liverpool - 53,343 (Up from 52,998) +345

Manchester - 63,373 (Up from 62,919) +454

Oldham - 25,993 (Up from 25,783) +210

Rochdale - 24,392 (Up from 24,152) +240

Salford - 27,803 (Up from 27,604) +199

Sefton - 26,521 (Up from 26,325) +196

St Helens - 18,290 (Up from 18,139) +151

Stockport - 24,364 (Up from 24,189) +174

Tameside - 20,870 (Up from 20,729) +141

Trafford - 19,674 (Up from 19,509) +165

Warrington - 19,715 (Up from 19,625) +90

Wigan - 34,061 (Up from 33,784) +277

Wirral - 26,569 (Up from 26,331) +238

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.