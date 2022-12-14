Which sites are going to close?

The centres at St John’s Shopping Centre in Preston, Barbara Castle Way in Blackburn and Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley will close.

When will they close?

The last remaining mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Lancashire are set to close in December (Credit: National Cancer Institute)

They will close on December 23.

In addition to the mass sites closing, the pharmacy-led vaccine service in Yeadon Way, Blackpool, will close on 15 December.

How many vaccines have they helped to deliver?

The sites are the last remaining of the seven mass sites which have been established across the region during the pandemic and have helped to deliver more than 875,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Jane Scattergood, senior responsible officer for the Lancashire and South Cumbria COVID-19 vaccination programme, said: “We are pleased to be able to close the mass vaccination centres as this means we have reached the stage where the vaccine programme can be managed within existing NHS services.

“The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme will be delivered within primary care, either in GP surgeries or pharmacies, or in settings managed by them.

“The mass vaccination centres have been critical in the delivery of 4.3million vaccines across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

“And as they close their doors, I would like to say one final but huge thank you to all the staff and volunteers from all walks of life who have supported this process here.

“We really could not have managed without the hard work, dedication, incredible professionalism and of course the odd dose of humour they have brought to the vaccination programme.”

What should I do if I’m due a vaccine?