Here’s everything you need to know about the autumn vaccination program …

Who is eligible for the jab?

People aged 50-64 (from Friday), those who have already been offered it include residents in care homes for older people, those aged five years and over in a clinical risk group and health and social care staff, carers aged 16 to 49 and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

People over 50 can get their autumn Covid booster from Friday, October 14

The autumn booster is being offered to those at high risk of the complications of a Covid infection, who may have not been boosted for a few months.

Which jab will I get?

Most people will be offered the newer bivalent vaccine which targets the original Covid-19 variant and the newer Omicron one.

When will I get it?

The autumn roll-out began on September 5 with care home residents the first to receive the jab. From Friday, people aged between 50 and 64, are being encouraged to get their jabs.

Will it stop me from getting Covid?

No, but both the current and bivalent vaccines provide good protection from severe illness and hospitalisation from Covid-19.

What if I’ve not had all my jabs?

If you have not yet had either of your first two doses of the vaccine (or a third dose for those with a weakened immune system) you should have them as soon as possible.

If you are eligible for the autumn booster but think you have missed a previous booster you should still go ahead – you will not need another dose.

How do I book a Covid booster?

The Covid-19 vaccination can be booked online for people aged 50-64 from Friday here or by phoning your GP.

Are there any walk-in vaccination centres in Lancashire any more?

Yes, click here to find your nearest walk-in centre. There will be someone on site who can confirm whether or not you are eligible.

Is Covid on the rise again?

Yes, Covid cases in the UK jumped by 25 per cent last week according to the latest figures.

How do I find out if I’m eligible for a free flu vaccination and how do I book?

People can find out their eligibility and book a free flu vaccination through their GP or by visiting a pharmacy delivering the jabs. Flu jabs will be available from Monday, October 17.

Can I get a Covid booster and flu jab at the same time?