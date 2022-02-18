Here’s where Covid cases are highest in Lancaster and Morecambe

There were 430,806 new cases in the week ending February 10, a 28 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

Positive coronavirus tests in the UK have fallen rapidly, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 10, at 1227.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the south west of England, with 824.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 337.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 10, and show that just one of the 18 Lancaster district areas - Kellet & Lune Valley - recorded an increase in case rate on the previous week.

Moorlands & Greaves recorded the highest number, at 693.0 cases per 100,000 people, while Morecambe Westgate recorded the lowest, at 272.6 cases per 100,000.

Here are all the case rates and rises in case rates for neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district:

Neighbourhood

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 23

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 30

% change

Local authority rank by change in case rate (1= neighbourhood with fastest rising case rate in local authority)

Rank by highest latest figures (1= highest case rates in local authority)

Moorlands & Greaves: 709.5; 693.0; -2.3%; 2; 1

Scotforth East & Bowerham: 942.6; 673.3; -28.6%; 10; 2

Morecambe Town: 887.9; 662.8; -25.4%; 8; 3

Lancaster East: 1067.3; 637.8; -40.2%; 15; 4

Kellet & Lune Valley: 550; 614.7; 11.8%; 1; 5

Morecambe South West: 644.2; 611.2; -5.1%; 3; 6

Lancaster Central: 660.6; 609.8; -7.7%; 4; 7

Marsh, Haverbreaks & Scotforth West: 678.6; 605.2; -10.8%; 5; 8

University, Galgate & Dolphinholme: 732.3; 574.8; -21.5%; 6; 9

Morecambe West End: 694.7; 542.2; -22.0%; 7; 10

Halton & Caton: 724; 534.4; -26.2%; 9; 11

Scale Hall & Torrisholme: 702.4; 501.7; -28.6%; 11; 12

Bare: 682.1; 473.7; -30.6%; 13; 13

Carnforth, Silverdale & Warton: 641; 450.7; -29.7%; 12; 14

Skerton & Vale: 888; 450.1; -49.3%; 16; 15

Hest Bank & Bolton-le-Sands: 657.8; 405.9; -38.3%; 14; 16

Heysham & Overton: 764.6; 346.2; -54.7%; 18; 17