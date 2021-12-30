Doctors welcome surge in north west residents coming forward for first Covid-19 jab

More than 26,700 people attended first dose appointments in the seven days before Christmas Eve and more than 69,700 people across the region came forward in the first three weeks of December.

Numbers of people asking for first doses have increased since reports of the Omicron variant and the announcement of plans to accelerate Covid-19 booster jabs to protect as many people as possible by the end of the year.

NHS vaccine services have also seen an increase in people coming forward for second doses – more than 95,800 in the first three weeks of December.

The north west has seen a huge rise in the numbers of people coming forward to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination, as well as a rise in those seeking a booster jab

The Covid-19 vaccination has been proven to protect against severe illness and hospitalisation. The majority of people that have been hospitalised with Covid-19 recently have been those who are unvaccinated.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning at NHS England and Improvement and Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in the North West, said: “Everyone aged 18 and over who has had a second vaccine more than 91 days ago should get their booster.

“The new Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly and we are seeing more people in hospital with Covid-19 than we have for many weeks. There’s no room for complacency – we’re asking people to have their vaccines as soon as possible and not wait, whether it’s your first, second or booster.”

You can find your nearest walk in site at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site/

There are more than 300 sites across the North West offering first, second and booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the national booking system (NBS) is open to all eligible adults to quickly and easily book an appointment online.

Young people aged 12-15 can now book both first and second doses on the NBS too.