Covid near me: South Ribble, Lancaster, Chorley and Blackburn see the biggest spike in cases in the last 24 hours as Boris Johnson urges public to exercise caution
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 292,599 as of Monday, December 20.
There have now been 231,460 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Monday, December 20, 2021).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 292,599.
The Government said a further 44 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 147,261.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 34,401 (Up from 34,278) +123
Blackpool - 26,738 (Up from 26,656) +82
Burnley - 19,237 (Up from 19,168) +69
Chorley - 22,223 (Up from 22,100) +123
Fylde - 13,819 (Up from 13,776) +43
Hyndburn - 17,104 (Up from 17,041) +63
Lancaster - 23,869 (Up from 23,739) +130
Pendle - 18,207 (Up from 18,150) +57
Preston - 29,191 (Up from 29,078) +113
Ribble Valley - 12,333 (Up from 12,263) +70
Rossendale - 14,617 (Up from 14,555) +62
South Ribble - 20,897 (Up from 20,760) +137
West Lancs - 20,422 (Up from 20,318) +104
Wyre - 19,541 (Up from 19,484) +57
