There have now been 232,627 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Tuesday, December 21, 2021).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 293,997.

The Government said a further 172 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 147,433.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the latest Covid cases in each area of Lancashire

Boris Johnson has given the go-ahead for people's Christmas plans, although he warned tougher restrictions could be implemented post-December 25.

The Prime Minister said “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates means he does not believe there is enough evidence at the moment to justify stricter measures.

But the situation remains “finely balanced” and people should “exercise caution”, Mr Johnson added.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 34,528 (Up from 34,401) +127

Blackpool - 26,842 (Up from 26,738) +104

Burnley - 19,313 (Up from 19,237) +76

Chorley - 22,376 (Up from 22,223) +153

Fylde - 13,904 (Up from 13,819) +85

Hyndburn - 17,163 (Up from 17,104) +59

Lancaster - 24,034 (Up from 23,869) +165

Pendle - 18,264 (Up from 18,207) +57

Preston - 29,319 (Up from 29,191) +128

Ribble Valley - 12,387 (Up from 12,333) +54

Rossendale - 14,672 (Up from 14,617) +55

South Ribble - 21,028 (Up from 20,897) +131

West Lancs - 20,546 (Up from 20,422) +124

Wyre - 19,621 (Up from 19,541) +80