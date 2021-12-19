Covid near me in Lancashire: These are the latest cases for Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Fylde, Lancaster, Wyre, Preston and the rest of the county as reports suggest two week lockdown being considered
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 290,235 as of Saturday, December 18.
There have now been 229,463 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Saturday, December 18, 2021).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 290,235.
The Government said a further 125 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 147,173.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 170,911 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 34,169
Blackpool - 26,603
Burnley - 19,102
Chorley - 21,979
Fylde - 13,722
Hyndburn - 16,995
Lancaster - 23,613
Pendle - 18,097
Preston - 28,973
Ribble Valley - 12,203
Rossendale - 14,494
South Ribble - 20,633
West Lancs - 20,235
Wyre - 19,417
