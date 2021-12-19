Covid near me: Blackburn, Preston, South Ribble and Lancaster see the biggest spike in cases in the last 24 hours as reports suggest two week lockdown being considered
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 291,366 as of Saturday, December 18.
There have now been 230,432 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Sunday, December 19, 2021).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 291,366.
The Government said a further 45 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 147,218.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 170,911 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 34,278 (Up from 34,169) +109
Blackpool - 26,656 (Up from 26,603) +47
Burnley - 19,168 (Up from 19,102) +34
Chorley - 22,100 (Up from 21,979) +21
Fylde - 13,776 (Up from 13,722) +54
Hyndburn - 17,041 (Up from 16,995) +46
Lancaster - 23,739 (Up from 23,613) +126
Pendle - 18,150 (Up from 18,097) +53
Preston - 29,078 (Up from 28,973) +105
Ribble Valley - 12,263 (Up from 2,203) +60
Rossendale - 14,555 (Up from 14,494) +61
South Ribble - 20,760 (Up from 20,633) +127
West Lancs - 20,318 (Up from 20,235) +83
Wyre - 19,484 (Up from 19,417) +67
