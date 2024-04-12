Covid-19 spring vaccine bookings to open for residents in Lancaster district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eligible people include those aged 75 or over (on June 30 2024), people with a weakened immune system and those who live in an older adult care home, who are all more likely to have severe illness if they catch the virus.

They are being urged not to wait to be invited for their top-up protection, but instead book as soon as the booking service goes live on Monday, April 15.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, regional director of commissioning for NHS England – North West, said: “Covid-19 can still be very dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system. The vaccine gives good protection and helps reduce the risk of serious illness or death, needing to go to hospital, catching and spreading the virus.

“Even if people have had previous doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, viruses change and protection fades over time so it’s really important that people come forward to get this latest dose of vaccine.”

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) surveillance data on last year’s spring Covid-19 vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were around 50% less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 for three to four months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

The NHS is sending texts, emails, NHS App messages or letters to those who are eligible.

There are more than 500 sites offering Covid-19 vaccines across the North West, including GP practices, community pharmacies and mobile clinics such as Cheshire & Merseyside’s Living Well Bus.

More than 100,000 bookable appointments are available during the first two weeks of the spring programme.

People can book a vaccine appointment via the NHS website or by calling 119 for free, with parents or carers able to book a Covid-19 vaccination for children under 16 on their behalf. Eligible people aged 16 and over can also use the NHS App to book an appointment.

The first appointments will be available to attend from Monday, April 22 and the last appointments will be on June 30, 2024.

Monday, April 15 will also see the start of visits to older adult care homes and eligible household patients.

For those that receive all their care at home, a home visit should be arranged via their GP.

Anyone eligible who has not received any previous doses should get vaccinated during this year’s spring offer, to help protect against serious illness.