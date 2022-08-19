Community buildings in Lancaster and Morecambe could be open this winter for public to keep warm as energy bills rise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council debated various ideas at its latest full meeting to help local households cope with soaring energy costs through the colder seasons.

But there were differences about whether the city council should commit some of its own cash reserves now to supporting local aid, while also applying for national government funds and supporting preparations led by Lancashire County Council.

Last month, the county council resolved to provide councillors a list of opening times and locations of free, publicly-accessible county council buildings where people can keep warm this autumn and winter. The county also asked district councils to identify other buildings that could offer similar support.

Recently-elected Green councillor Sally Maddocks put forward a motion calling for extra local action by the city council in addition to backing the county council preparations and seeking Westminster government funds.

She said people in her ward had asked if a village hall could be opened so residents could go there to stay warm and bring food and drinks. Elsewhere, a man had told her he sat on buses all day, using his pensioner’s travel pass, to keep warm and meet people.

She said: “The impact of domestic fuel, and food, price rises will adversely affect the health and well-being of many of the district’s residents. Local authorities have a duty to promote and protect the health and well-being of the public, and to prevent avoidable harm.”

Various councillors said more details would be needed about the practicalities of opening buildings to the public or offering extra help.

Labour councillor Anne Whitehead said the council should wait for further details from county and then take action, and this was supported in a vote.

The county council’s suggestions will be followed but Lancaster’s Community Connector team will also build a list of local venues and organisations across the district which can help.