Citizens Advice launches disability support PIP clinic in Lancaster

The free two-hour group sessions take place monthly, with advisers explaining the process of applying for PIP, which is the main disability benefit for working age adults in the UK.

"We know that applying for PIP can feel daunting, especially if you're not feeling well, so these sessions are designed to remove worries about the process and to give advice about the best way to complete the form," said Karen Gilbertson from Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

"If you're thinking about applying for PIP but you aren't sure where to start, or if you've got the form and you're not confident completing it, you are welcome to come along. Please feel free to bring a friend or relative along with you."

Citizens Advice North Lancashire has launched a new "PIP Clinic" to give information and advice to people who are considering applying for a Personal Independence Payment.