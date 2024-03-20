CHEC Preston celebrates key milestone with 3,000th patient

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, were celebrating earlier this month after treating the 3,000th patient at its Preston hospital, just 3 years after opening its doors.

Working in partnership with NHS England, CHEC Preston gives local residents increased choice and improved access to ophthalmology services in the community. Julie Jemmett from Chorley went home with the title of 3,000th patient after having cataract surgery with CHEC.

Based in Broughton Business Park, Fulwood, CHEC Preston opened its services to the local community and surrounding areas in 2021. Since then, thousands of patients have chosen CHEC Preston as their community eye hospital of choice.

Antonia Fox, Hospital Manager, said: “Our patients are at the heart of everything we do. And what a truly magical moment to be there when Julie became our 3,000th patient in just over 3 years. Thank you, Julie, and thank you to the whole CHEC team for everything you do, everyday!”

Headquartered in Preston, CHEC has more than 20 hospitals UK-wide, with a North West stronghold through its Preston, Blackpool and Accrington hospitals.