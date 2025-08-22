Charity which helps Royal Lancaster Infirmary to close after 80 years

Some of the members of the Friends of the RLI charity.

The charity which supports the Royal Lancaster Infirmary has announced its closure after 80 years.

Difficulty finding enough people to help out with the work ot the Friends of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary means it is to close its operations.

Over the 80 years the charity has raised more than £1.3m and bought equipment to benefit the hospital ranging from simple things like patient trolleys and beds to complex surgical equipment like a sternum saw and a set of osteotomes.

The community will still be able to support the hospital, however, through the work of the Bay Hospitals Charity.

Secretary Matthew Patrick said: “It is with some sadness that we have to announce that the Friends of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary charity is to close its operations after 80 years of helping patients and staff at the RLI.

“This is largely due to the difficulties in finding people who are prepared to give of their time and talents to keep the charity working.

“Our committee over the years has always had the many mayors of Lancaster as president and other retired professionals, doctors, matrons, chaplains, hoteliers, engineers and teachers.

“I am a relative newcomer having been secretary for only 23 years but others have served the charity for over 50 years!

“The charity will live on, however, as its assets will be transferred to the Bay Hospitals Charity office Registration number 1048658.”

Bay Hospitals Charity can be found online at https://www.bayhospitalscharity.org/

The charity supports the care of local people by funding additional equipment, medical research, specialist training and enhancements the hospital environment.