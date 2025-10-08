Charity awarded grant to launch groundbreaking Hospital Avoidance Project in Lancaster

Age UK Lancashire have been awarded vital funding through Spring North to deliver a new Hospital Avoidance Project in Lancaster, running until March 2026.

The initiative strengthens the charity’s Living Well Support Service by focusing on early intervention and hospital avoidance, helping people at risk of poor health to stay independent, and supported before reaching crisis point.

The new Avoidance Pathway will work with individuals who are not currently in hospital but are at risk of admission.

By identifying their needs earlier and reducing frequent visits to Urgent Care or A&E, the project aims to ease pressure on critically overstretched health services.

Age UK Lancashire will collaborate closely with Primary Care Networks and Integrated Care Communities to establish community-based referral routes.

“This funding allows us to expand our reach and intervene earlier, helping people stay well at home and reduce strain on local health services,” said Lou Reynolds, who is head of service at Age UK Lancashire. “It’s a vital step toward more preventative, community-based care.”

To deliver the project, Age UK Lancashire have expanded their Lancaster team and launched a campaign to recruit Volunteer Health Champions. These champions will play a vital role in identifying service users and connecting them to essential resources.

If you’d like to play a part in Age UK Lancashire’s groundbreaking initiative, you can find out more about volunteering online at https://www.ageuk.org.uk/lancashire/get-involved/volunteer/

Support will be offered at two levels:

Tier 1 – A short-term service (up to 3 hours) which includes a home assessment to identify ongoing needs.

Tier 2 – A follow-up support package with practical assistance such as: • Home safety checks and falls prevention information • Access to benefits advice and local support networks

Beyond supporting individuals, the project will also gather vital evidence on how VCFSE-led [Voluntary, Community, Faith, and Social Enterprise] hospital avoidance can work in practice, paving the way for similar preventative strategies to be rolled out across Lancashire.

The project will last from October 2025 until March 2026, with funding provided via Spring North.

Age UK Lancashire is an independent local charity, which is separate from Age UK.