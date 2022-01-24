Chance to recognise those in Morecambe Bay who have delivered healthcare during Covid-19 at awards ceremony

The North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2022 will be hosted by the Innovation Agency; Clinical Research Network North West Coast (CRN NWC); and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC).

Held annually since 2015, the awards return after a two year break due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event is a welcome opportunity to reward and acknowledge those involved in research during the last two years who have helped save thousands of lives through developing, delivering, participating in or applying an innovative idea or piece of research.

Key areas which the awards cover include Covid-19 research, patient safety, public involvement and cross sector collaboration.

Innovation Agency chief executive Dr Phil Jennings said: “When it comes to research and innovation the north west coast is a powerhouse. These awards are an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have worked tirelessly to reduce health inequalities and improve patient care despite the pandemic. I look forward to receiving nominations and meeting those who have made a real difference to life in the region and beyond.”

The awards have been boosted further with the support of the region’s two Integrated Care System organisations covering Cheshire and Merseyside and Lancashire and South Cumbria, who are sponsoring two new awards in the areas of sustainability and tackling health inequalities.

Twelve awards in total will showcase the best research and innovation from NHS organisations, industry and academic partners, third sector organisations, local authorities and other collaborators in health innovation.

Dr Phil Jennings.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 23, to be held in the region.

All teams and individuals shortlisted for an award will be able to attend the event.

The 2022 awards categories are:

Innovation in Patient Safety

Dr Mark Gabbay.

Innovation in Workforce Deployment

Culture for Innovation

Research Student of the Year

The Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation

Prof Enitan Carrol.

Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement (PPI)

Research Delivery Team of the Year

Research Collaboration of the Year

Primary Care and Community Research Site of the Year

Tackling Health Inequalities Award

The 2022 Sustainability Award

The Covid-19 Research and Innovation Award

To enter applicants should go online here, check the criteria of the award they are interested in and ensure their nomination is submitted before the deadline of 18th March.

Professor of General Practice at the University of Liverpool and director of the ARC NWC, Dr Mark Gabbay, said the awards will also recognise those who continued with non-Covid research throughout the pandemic.

“We realise this has been a difficult time for individuals and organisations involved in research across the region, which is why we want recognise both covid and non-covid research," he said.

"There are a lot of organisations across the North West who the award hosts have worked with during the pandemic to ensure the region maintained its capacity and capabilities within research. We hope many of these teams and individuals will consider entering the awards.”

Prof Enitan Carrol, clinical director of the Clinical Research Network: North West Coast, added: “Over fifty thousand people took part in research studies last year across many healthcare settings in the north west coast.