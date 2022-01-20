Chance to grab a jab at Morecambe football match

A vaccination bus will be parked outside the Mazuma Stadium and people will be able to drop in and have their vaccination between 12.30pm and 3pm. Vaccinations will be offered to:

*those who are due a vaccine

*those aged 12 and above

There is a chance to grab a jab at Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium this Saturday before the home match between Morecambe FC and Wycombe Wanderers.

*those over 18 who have not had covid in the last 28 days

*those under 18 who have not had covid in the last 12 weeks.

Vaccinations will be led by Bay Medical Group, supported by Bay Integrated Care Community (ICC), Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCFT) and Morecambe FC.

Amanda Davey, Clinical Services Manager and Integrated Care Community Clinical Lead for Bay Medical Group, said: “We are thrilled to work in partnership with Morecambe Football Club so fans can access the best defence against Covid by having their vaccine. Roll up to the match, roll up your sleeve and grab your jab this Saturday.”

Bay Medical Group recently led vaccinations for Morecambe FC, with 100% of the football team now fully vaccinated and 80% receiving their booster jabs.

Ben Sadler, General Manager for Morecambe FC, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Bay Medical Group to our game against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, our partnership has grown from strength to strength with them ensuring that our first-team players and staff were vaccinated and received their booster jabs. Along with this, over 120,000 vaccinations have been administered by Bay Medical Group at the Mazuma Stadium in the last year or so - quite incredible!

“This is a really good opportunity for supporters to come down to the stadium and receive their jabs, we would encourage people who are still yet to have their first or second vaccination, or awaiting to receive their booster jab, to take the opportunity and hopefully tie in a visit to the pop-up site with coming to the match.”

You can watch a video message from Morecambe FC Manager Stephen Robinson at Bay Medical Group’s Facebook page hereThose interested in having their vaccinations will be able to access the Covid-19 vaccination van at Morecambe Football Club, Mazuma Stadium, Christie Way, Westgate, Morecambe, LA4 4TB.