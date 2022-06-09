Celebrate midsummer in Lancaster with return of popular street market

Lancaster’s Market Square will be bustling with local food producers, community food projects, music and local craftspeople from 10am until 5pm on Friday June 17.

The market celebrates the midsummer, the bounty of local produce available in the Lancaster district and the diversity of local food and crafts. It brings local farmers and small independent businesses into the heart of Lancaster on the historic market square.

There will be acoustic music throughout the day from the likes of Folk to Folk and local guitarist/singer David Woods.

A variety of food stalls will ensure that no market visitors stay hungry and food producers will be offering local and seasonal produce to take home. There will also be crafts stalls selling ethical arts, gift items and creative upcycled items.

Confirmed stalls include:

Wrap Ninjas, a recently launched local street food business, will be preparing hot wraps with a variety of fresh fillings and flavour combinations from around the world. The founder Rob is committed to doing business in a responsible and sustainable way, using good quality ingredients, often locally sourced.La Petite Crêpe will be baking their delicious, seasonally-inspired French pancakes in sweet and savoury varieties.Supper By Sanah from the Lancaster Charter Market will be launching her vegetarian and vegan offer with a selection of tasty new dishes and snacks.Vintage Box Bar will ensure that no visitors remain thirsty selling prosecco, prosecco cocktails, spirits, wine, bottled beer, lager and ciders in their mobile bar.Claver Hill community farm will be sharing info about their ‘no-dig’ veg growing, and selling a variety of excess produce, salad, chutneys, jams and cider with tastings and some plants.Billy’s Eggs from the Lancaster Charter market will be joining us, offering a range of local and free-range eggs, cheese and honey.Black Horse Farm Flowers will be selling freshly cut, locally-grown flowers from near Sedbergh.Bantu Ethical Gifts with art and crafts gifts such as cushions, bags, lampshades, mugs, beads, jewellery and oven gloves.

The market will also see the launch of the 2022 midsummer edition of THRIVE Magazine. THRIVE pulls together a collection of local stories and citizen journalism to share knowledge, skills, recipes and ideas around all things food related.

The seasonal markets and THRIVE are part of the work of FoodFutures (north Lancashire’s award-winning sustainable food place initiative) and vision for a thriving local food system that is healthy, resilient and fair.

Anna Clayton, FoodFutures coordinator at LESS, said: “FoodFutures’ Midsummer Market in Lancaster is a great opportunity to meet local food producers and crafts people and find out about the sorts of food and ethical crafts that are available locally.

"A number of local producers and street food vendors will be attending so visitors can get a taste of what’s in season in our region at this lovely time of year.

"There will be a stall by a local community farm and visitors can find out more about the new FoodFutures project ‘Closing Loops’ which aims to support a regenerative food economy locally.

