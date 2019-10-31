Carnforth teen to take on Rickshaw Challenge for BBC Children in Need

A teenager from Carnforth will be taking on the ride of a lifetime when he joins the BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge.

As Josh Marshall counts down to the start of his incredible challenge, joining The One Show’s Matt Baker and five other young people, mum and dad Lisa and Darren are busy organising and baking for their own BBC Children in Need fundraiser, a coffee morning which will be held at Yealand Village Hall on Saturday.

Josh Marshall, one of five teens joining Matt Baker on the challenge.

Lisa says it helps that Darren is a professional chef, based at Lancashire County Council’s White Cross Business Park in Lancaster, and that neighbours and friends are on hand to help out too.

Lisa said the coffee morning is a way of supporting Josh’s challenge, involving eight hard days of pedalling, and she hopes it will raise awareness of Carer Support South Lakes.

They put 17-year-old Josh forward for the BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge as one of the young carers they help.

Lisa said: “Josh helps us look after his younger brother Jacob who needs around the clock care.

Lisa, Josh and Darren Marshall with Pudsey Bear.

“This year has really tough for all of us, and particularly for Josh in his last year of GCSEs at QES Kirkby Lonsdale.

“The news that he had been selected for the Rickshaw Challenge, along with the offer of a gardening apprenticeship at Levens Hall, has been brilliant. We are so proud of him.

“We are also really grateful that Carer Support South Lakes has been there for Josh over the years, going into his school, and providing him with breaks through events and activities they organise. This has only been made possible because they get a grant from BBC Children in Need.

“Hopefully not everyone will be watching England play rugby in the World Cup and we will see many people popping in to raise funds for Children in Need.”

Josh, Darren and Lisa with Jacob.

Mike Seaton, chief executive officer of Carer Support South Lakes, said: “Josh is a remarkable young man, we are so proud of him and we will be rooting for him on this challenge.

“The BBC Children in Need grant makes a big difference to the many young carers we support, some who are as young as five-years-old.

“Our three-year grant of £79,542 comes to an end next year so we are looking for new income to continue this vital service.”

The coffee morning is at Yealand Village Hall on Saturday November 2 between 10am and noon.

Josh and Jacob Marshall when they were younger.

The Rickshaw Challenge team set off from Holyhead on Friday November 8 with their 400 mile route ending at BBC Elstree Studios the following Friday during the BBC Children in Need appeal show.

For more information about Josh and Carer Support South Lakes visit: https://carersupportsouthlakes.org.uk/