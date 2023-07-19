Carnforth doctor recognised for significant contribution to healthcare in King’s birthday honours list

​Dr Andy Knox, who works as an associate medical director for population health across the region and as a GP at Ash Trees Surgery in Carnforth, has been recognised for his services to primary care and tackling health inequalities.

He has been a leading figure in developing Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board’s (ICB) population health model and the population health equity leadership academy, which launched last year.

Dr Knox said: “This is extremely humbling and I’m very grateful. I had no idea it was happening.

Dr Andy Knox.

“I’ve actually been bowled over by how many people have been in touch about it - it’s been really lovely.

“I feel it is also recognition for the amazing team of people I work with, and the honour belongs to all of them. They work incredibly hard with amazing passion and I wish we could share it.”

Dr Knox will be heading to Windsor Castle with his family later this summer to be officially presented with his medal.

His nomination came from the chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, Dame Professor Clare Gerada, and was seconded by local MPs Cat Smith and Tim Farron, as well as Dr David Wrigley, a fellow partner at Ash Trees Surgery.

Dr Knox continued: “I’m hugely grateful to them all for taking the time to write such kind endorsements about the work we’ve been doing.

“The ICB has put population health and tackling health inequalities at the forefront of our strategy.

"I’m proud of being able to create a culture which is helping more people focus on issues of social justice and health equity, and changing the way we work with communities to improve health and wellbeing.

“Seeing the real difference this is making to communities across Lancashire and South Cumbria is absolutely wonderful. We have huge challenges ahead of us, but there is real determination that we can make a difference.”