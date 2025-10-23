Carnforth couple back national campaign after both diagnosed with cancer just months apart

A couple from Carnforth have spoken of their shock after they were both diagnosed with cancer just months apart.

Parents Henry and Emily Clark, who have six children between them, were each given life-changing diagnoses one after the other – first Henry with melanoma, then Emily with bowel cancer.

Now, the pair are using their own difficult journey to help other families like theirs by encouraging the public to support Stand Up To Cancer – a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Henry, 34, first faced skin cancer in 2019 after his wife Emily, 39, noticed a suspicious mole on his jaw while they were taking a barbering course together. Tests confirmed it was melanoma.

Although the mole was removed, the cancer returned at the end of 2022, spreading to Henry’s lymph nodes.

He underwent a major neck operation to remove 44 lymph nodes, followed by six months of chemotherapy, during which he battled sepsis, twice.

Remarkably, he recovered and even hiked up Mount Snowdon in aid of their local cancer care charity.

While Henry was away on the trip, tragedy struck again when Emily was diagnosed with rectal cancer after noticing blood in her stool.

At the beginning of last year, she underwent a seven-and-a-half hour operation to remove part of her bowel, resulting in a permanent stoma.

Thankfully, no further treatment was needed, and she will have regular check-ups over the next five years.

Just as the family began adjusting to Emily’s recovery, further heartbreak came in August last year when scans revealed Henry’s cancer had returned, again.

This time spreading to his stomach, lungs, and respiratory system. Doctors told Henry surgery was not an option and he is now on a two-year course of immunotherapy, with recent scans showing that some tumours have shrunk.

Despite everything the couple say they are determined to keep pushing on – and keep smiling.

“We have our bad days, but really we just get on with it – we won’t let it beat us,” Emily said. “We believe in research and the money needed to fund new treatments, to give people like us more precious time with their loved ones.”

Emily and Henry first met while working in a shop in 2012 and married a decade later.

Between them they share a blended family of six children including 10-year-old Samuel, Henry’s children William, 17, Junior, 16, and Hollie, 14, and Emily’s children Abbie, 21, and Joseph, 18.

Their family is soon to grow even further, as Emily’s eldest, Abbie, is expecting a baby later this year – making Emily a grandmother for the first time.

Emily, who works as an office manager, added: “Ours really is an unbelievable story but a true one, and we feel the more people who are aware of what can happen the better. When you go through such a traumatic time it’s hard to be able to digest it all until it calms down and you can reflect.

"We’re still in shock at how Henry can go through so much and then it happens to me just when life seemed to be getting back to normal. And then once more, we found ourselves back at the start with more treatment for Henry after believing we had got to the end.

"Thankfully the immunotherapy seems to be working, which is a huge weight lifted, and fingers crossed it keeps heading in that direction.”

Henry, who is a manager at a children’s home, said: “We both work full time and life goes on; the kids need feeding, the bills need paying and we want to get on with our lives. We are a large, blended family and we spend most weekends altogether.

"We’re soon to have a new arrival at the end of the year, so after some really hard times, finally some good news has come our way.

“Cancer can affect anyone’s life, at any time, so we really have no choice other than to unite against it and help support the scientists to keep making new discoveries. Every action, big or small, could make a difference in beating this devastating disease.

“That’s why now is the time for everyone across Lancashire to Stand Up To Cancer.”

It is estimated than around 865,000 new cancer cases are expected in the north west over the next 15 years and, by 2040, it’s projected one person in the UK will be diagnosed with the disease every two minutes.

In the 1970s, it was every four minutes.

Now the Clarks are calling on people across Lancashire to flex their fundraising muscles to help power more progress and take on Stand Up To Cancer’s Sweat Every Day in November Challenge.

From burpees, squats and lunges to curls, press-ups and sprints – anything goes. All people need to do is complete 30 minutes of exercise every day during the month. Supporters can also choose to donate or raise money in their own way with a free fundraising pack available online.

Stand Up To Cancer takes developments from the lab and accelerates them into new tests and treatments. Research taking place right now in Manchester includes a test to detect brain tumours from tears and a blood test that identifies the primary site of someone's cancer.

Since its launch in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £113m, funding 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the north west, Jemma Humphreys, said: “Thanks to our supporters, our scientists are trailblazing new and better ways to help more people like Emily and Henry.

"From using AI to optimise radiotherapy treatment for rectal cancer to creating lollipops that could detect mouth cancer, we’re at the cutting edge of research. But we must go further and faster.

“Almost one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can help beat it. That’s why we’re asking everyone to Stand Up To Cancer, whether they donate, fundraise, or take on our ‘Sweat Every Day in November Challenge’.

"If thousands of us stand together, we’ll speed up the progress of vital research – meaning more people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Get involved at su2c.org.uk