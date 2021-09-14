CancerCare's Cross Bay Walk hailed huge success smashing fundraising target

The charity’s annual event was postponed last year due to the Covid pandemic, but the eight-mile guided walk, from Arnside to Grange, returned with a bang on August 29th and raised £22,095, which will go directly to help support local people affected by cancer and bereavement.

CancerCare is a local charity dedicated to helping families affected by cancer across North Lancashire and South Lakeland, providing a wide range of free services including counselling, massage, and support for children and young people.

This year’s walk saw around 500 people taking part and the final fundraising total was the largest ever achieved for the charity, which has centres in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Kat Michaels (centre) with walkers

Among the people who took part is Morecambe window cleaner Kevin Smith, who raised over £1,400 in sponsorship. Kevin really enjoyed the walk and was among the first people to cross the bay and reach the other side. He went into the charity's Lancaster office to present his fundraising cheque. He said: "I really enjoyed the walk and the atmosphere was absolutely brilliant. So mahy people suffer and die because of cancer and completing the walk was just a small thank you for the services provided by CancerCare."

He added: "I would like to thank my family, friends and local businesses for all their support in raising £1,410."

Summing up the Cross Bay Walk, organiser Kat Michaels said: “This year has been our biggest success to date and we are truly humbled by the generosity and kindness of our supporters.

“This money is vital and needed now more than ever to help local families now in our community affected by the impact of cancer or bereavement and whose lives have been made even more difficult by the pandemic.

Walkers enjoy the stunning eight-mile stroll

"I would also like to say a special thank you to the Guide Over the Sands Trust and Queen’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson for making this event possible not to mention all our wonderful volunteers who helped out to make it such a special day.”