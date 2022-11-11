CancerCare’s annual Santa Dash set to bring festive family fun to Morecambe and Lancaster

Last year, the charity held its first ever Santa Dash in Morecambe and dozens of people took part in the jovial one-mile jog along the promenade.

The annual event also returned to Lancaster in 2021, after the relaxation of Covid rules surrounding social distancing, and more than 100 people took part in the fun run around the city centre.

This year’s Lancaster event will take place on Sunday November 27 at Cheapside starting at 1.30pm while the Morecambe run, from the Morecambe Sailing Club Hut to the Midland Hotel, will take place on Sunday December 4 at 11am.

The family who raises the most sponsorship money will be given the chance to throw the switch in the Lancaster BID Christmas Lights switch-on event later that day.

The Santa Dash is one of the charity’s flagship events which each year raises thousands of pounds to enable it to provide professional therapy and support to people affected by cancer and bereavement from its centres in Barrow, Kendal, Lancaster, and Morecambe.

Director of fundraising and marketing Emma Athersmith said: “Last year’s Santa Dashes were great fun and we were overwhelmed by the support we had from local people after the pandemic. For us, Santa Dash is as much about bringing the community together as raising money for the charity and, once again, we want to encourage as many people to take part as possible.

“We recognise that times are tough for many families at present, so, we are not asking people to commit to raising sponsorship or buy a Santa costume, as long as everyone looks festive and has a wonderful time, that is good enough for us!”

Fun for all the family!

As part of the Santa Dash, participants will take part in a pre-race warm up to Christmas music and receive a commemorative pin badge at the finish line. At Morecambe, local DJ Gareth Sheppard will be providing some seasonal entertainment.

Entry is £6pp or £20 for a family of four.

The event is being sponsored by FGH Security and R Leisure Ltd.

