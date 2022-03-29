Cancer charity’s new event will light up Lancaster lake in tribute to loved ones

CancerCare will hold its first ever Lights on the Lake on April 30, which will see hundreds of candles dedicated to lost family and friends set afloat on the Capernwray Diving Centre Lake near Carnforth.

The charity is inviting people to dedicate a candle, in return for a donation, with a personal message which will then be released onto the lake along with dozens of others as the sun sets, to create a glittering display of commemoration on the water.

Those who make a dedication can attend the event to watch the candles released, accompanied by the serene sounds of a brass band, after which there will be a period of quiet reflection culminating in a firework display which will light up the night sky.

The Lights on the Lake event is on April 30.

People wishing to dedicate a candle but are unable to attend can ask the charity to do so on their behalf and the event is being filmed, so they can watch it back afterwards. They will also receive a special keepsake postcard.

The charity, which provides professional counselling and complementary therapy to people affected by cancer and bereavement across the Morecambe Bay area, has seen demand for its bereavement services increase in recent months and it hopes the event will raise valuable funds to help pay for its services.

Fundraiser Anna Webster said: “The last two years have been difficult for everyone, but especially for people who may have lost loved ones during that time and, due to the restrictions, haven’t been able to say ‘goodbye’ in the way they would have liked.

“Dedicating a candle at Lights on the Lake is a chance to pay tribute to a someone dearly-departed and the donation will also help us to provide vital mental health and well-being support for local people struggling to cope with a bereavement or cancer diagnosis.”

The lights are battery powered and will be reused at future events. Everything used on the night will be taken away at the end of the evening.

Lights on the Lake is sponsored by Great Places Housing Group.

For more information visit cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/lights-on-the-lake

