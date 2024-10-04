Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster charity CancerCare will be bringing its annual Santa Dash fundraising extravaganza to Lancaster city centre on Sunday November 24.

The Santa Dash is one of the charity’s most-anticipated events which sees hundreds of people dressed in festive attire take to the streets of Lancaster to celebrate the Christmas Lights Switch-On.

Starting at 1.30pm in Market Square, the Santa Dash will kick off with a one-mile fun run around the heart of the city centre.

Participants are encouraged to get into the festive spirit by dressing up in Christmas-themed outfits and jumpers. Every runner receives a Santa hat, medal and candy cane included in their ticket.

Particpants at last year's Santa Dash for CancerCare.

A Santa Dash experience ticket also includes a group visit to Santa and his elves’ grotto. Children can meet Santa for an individual picture, write and post their Christmas letter and choose a present from his workshop.

The child or family who raises the most sponsorship will switch on the Lancaster Christmas lights with Father Christmas on stage with Lancaster BID and Beyond Radio.

Event lead Lisa Lambert confirmed that the CancerCare team are going all out to ensure that this year’s Santa Dash is the biggest and best the charity has ever seen.

Lisa said: “The Santa Dash is one of our most-loved events. Not only do we raise thousands of pounds to be able to continue to support those who need it the most, but the day is so much fun for all the family.

"There is a real sense of both community and festive spirit as we all come together to celebrate Christmas and share the vital work CancerCare do.

"Please come along; pull on your festive costume, join in the fun and build up to the lights switch-on.”

In 2023, the Santa Dash and the BIG Santa Dash – an additional festive event held by Lancaster Races in December – raised an overall total of £10,482, including Gifts in Kind.

The 2024 Santa Dash is supported by Lancaster BID and sponsors FGH Security also provide marshals for the day.

There are a range of ticket options available – you can choose to join the Santa Dash only, visit Father Christmas in his Grotto only or enjoy both with the Santa Dash and Grotto Experience.

For more information and to buy your tickets, visit cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/santa-dash-and-grotto-experience-2024

For more information about CancerCare’s fundraisers and how to get involved, visit cancercare.org.uk/get-involved/organise-a-fundraising-event-for-cancer or contact the fundraising team via email at [email protected]