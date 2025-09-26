Cancer charity to provide free water bottles to help radiotherapy patients across Lancaster district

Radiotherapy patients who need to drink a specific amount of water prior to their treatment are now to be given their own re-usable Rosemere Cancer Foundation branded water bottle, printed with measurements in millilitres, after the charity spent £3,690 on a bulk order of 1,500 bottles.

The bottles were the idea of therapeutic radiographers Holly Greenwood and Shelley Shuttleworth.

Holly explained: “We have about 300 patients annually undergoing pelvic area radiotherapy for a number of different cancers, who are required to fill their bladder daily prior to their treatment. That treatment may last between 20 to 37 days.

“Having a full bladder is essential for delivering treatment accurately. It helps to ensure a maximum dose of radiotherapy to the tumour site and a minimum dose to the surrounding tissues to limit side-effects.”

Holly with one of the new Rosemere Cancer Foundation radiotherapy patient water bottles.

Holly added: “Patients were being asked to drink two to three cups of water in the department but it was difficult to know how much they were consuming exactly and whether their consumption varied from day to day depending on how much they filled their cup each time.

“The cups were also single use plastic cups so by now giving patients their own bottle, we know that not only are they having the correct amount of fluid prior to their treatment as well as a general reminder to keep well hydrated, we’re also aligning with the trust’s and Rosemere’s sustainability goals.”

Dan Hill, head of charities for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to support this project and congratulate Holly and Shelley for coming up with a simple but brilliant plan to take the guess work out of patients’ water consumption to improve treatment accuracy and outcomes.

“Our order of bottles should last us for about five years so put paid to a lot of plastic wastage.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and south Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist

cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.