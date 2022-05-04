Cancer charity marks first birthday of Morecambe therapy centre

Since opening its doors, the charity’s base on Northumberland Street has gone from strength to strength and it is now delivering four times as many therapy sessions as it did in May last year.

Staff marked the occasion with a special open day on Wednesday, with people to pop in to find out more about the therapies it provides for local people affected by cancer and bereavement.

Chief executive Alison Stainthorpe said: “Prior to opening our Morecambe centre, it had long been an ambition of the charity to have a base in the town. The growth in the numbers of people seeking support over the last 12 months shows that our presence in Morecambe is very much needed.

CancerCare volunteer co-ordinator Holly Salisbury and chief executive Alison Stainthorpe at the Morecambe centre.

“Being here shows our commitment to helping as many people coping with the aftermath of a cancer diagnosis or grief as we can, and I would like to thank the community, volunteers and local businesses for their kindness and support over the last 12 months in helping us achieve this.”

The charity also received a boost from the Morecambe branch of the Nationwide Building Society in the form of £9,900 towards paying for 300 sessions of bereavement therapy.

Nationwide Morecambe’s Christine Cottam said: “Helping local communities is at the heart of what it means to be a building society for Nationwide. It will make such a difference to the charity and have a positive impact on so many in our local community.”

To find out more about CancerCare visit cancercare.org.uk