Cancer Alliance aims to raise awareness and increase cervical screening uptake in Lancaster district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month – a national campaign aimed at highlighting the symptoms and promoting uptake of cervical screenings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance is encouraging anyone with a cervix aged 25 to 64 to take the offer of a screening when they are invited to do so by the NHS.

As with all cancers, the earlier it is detected, the more likely there will be a positive outcome for the patient.

Symptoms of cervical cancer include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month – a national campaign aimed at highlighting the symptoms and promoting uptake of cervical screenings.

*Vaginal bleeding that's unusual for you – including bleeding during or after sex, between your periods or after the menopause, or having heavier periods than usual

*Changes to your vaginal discharge

*Pain during sex

*Pain in your lower back, between your hip bones (pelvis), or in your lower tummy

Dr Neil Smith, primary care director at Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance, said: “Some of the symptoms to look out for include pain or discomfort during sex, vaginal discharge and pain in the pelvis, or unusual vaginal bleeding, including after the menopause.

"However, people with cervical cancer won’t always display symptoms, which makes it even more important to attend cervical screening assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People who receive a cervical screening invite can contact their GP practice to arrange an appointment. Some sexual health clinics also offer screening appointments.

“While screenings can be uncomfortable for some, the check only takes a few minutes and ultimately it could save your life. If you are worried about the pain, please talk it through with a screening nurse at your practice as there may be options that can help ease the discomfort.”

Some types of the common virus human papillomavirus (HPV) are linked to an increased risk of some cancers, including cervical cancer, so it is recommended for children aged 12 to 13 years old and people at higher risk to receive the vaccine. This is often available through secondary schools and school vaccination teams, as well as via your GP or sexual health clinics.

Those who are invited for cervical screening are urged to take up the offer, but if you are concerned about any symptoms, please contact your GP.