Winter Wheelers is a cold-conquering competition from Love to Ride which aims to show that, with a little preparation, every day is a biking day.

Last year more than 25,000 people braved the weather and won lots of great prizes.

For Winter Wheelers, it doesn't matter if you ride every day or if you haven't been on a bike in years, everyone’s invited to join in. Love to Ride are behaviour change experts who have refined their approach by helping hundreds of thousands of people around the world get into biking.

It's time to get on your bike this winter!

With quick courses and tips articles aplenty, everyone registered with Love to Ride can access the tools they need to build their biking confidence.

Each rider will receive tailored emails that address their barriers to riding and help them to get in the saddle.

It’s a good way to ensure you are getting enough daily exercise, a great way to save money, as well as an easy way to travel from A to B while avoiding traffic.

It’s also an effective way to feel connected with the world and avoid low moods.

Riding a bike can bring many benefits

*Boost your physical health – even a 10-minute bike ride will start supercharging your immune system and raise your heart rate

*Improve your mental health – riding a bike can make you feel happier and more connected to your surroundings compared to other modes of transportation

*Reduce stress and anxiety - any form of physical activity is good for releasing endorphins and reducing stress

*Save money - from fuel costs to car maintenance or public transport tickets, riding a bike is a cheap way to travel

*Make an impact on your environment – reduce your carbon footprint by leaving the car at home

So how does it work?

*Register for free at lovetoride.net/lancashire

*Log your bike rides before midnight that day

*Wait and see if you won! There are prizes to be won every day, a tiered encourager prize draw, and one lucky winner will receive a text on Christmas Day saying they won a bike

