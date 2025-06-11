Cambodian healthcare clinicians make visit to Lancaster district as part of study tour

Two clinicians from Cambodia are visiting the district as part of a study tour to the UK.

The two dedicated Khmer clinicians from Transform Healthcare Cambodia are in the UK for a two-week professional development placement.

Dr Vantha Chhong, head of dental services at Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital, and Mr Rady Yen, who is the chief nurse at Roka Referral Hospital in Battambang, accompanied by members of the Transform Healthcare Cambodia team, are undertaking a programme including clinical observation, university teaching sessions, and opportunities to engage with NHS colleagues across services.

After spending this week in the north east, they continue their learning journey in Lancaster with the support of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, the University of Cumbria, St John’s Hospice, Lancaster Medical Practice, and Hest Bank Dental Practice.

This leg of the tour will further deepen their insight into UK healthcare systems, primary care delivery, and interprofessional education.

Though their schedule leaves little time for sightseeing, the team is committed to giving them a meaningful taste of English life and culture.

This immersive study tour is made possible thanks to the generosity and collaboration of our UK healthcare partners, academic institutions, and supporters.

A very special thank you goes to NEXT for their kind donation to Transform Healthcare Cambodia, helping to fund the clinicians’ travel to the UK.

University Hospital of North Tees service leads Viv Priestley (right) and Lauren Johnson show the visitors an equipment drawer in the emergency department.

Their support is helping to build lasting global partnerships in healthcare education and service improvement.

Transform Healthcare Cambodia is a UK-registered charity dedicated to strengthening healthcare in Cambodia through professional training, international partnerships, and sustainable development initiatives.