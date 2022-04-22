Busy Lancaster mum tells secret of her three stone weight loss

Emma Simmonds hasn’t had to eat separately from her family, cut her portions or restrict her favourite foods to lose weight.

Millions of people in the UK are struggling to manage their weight, with serious health implications for themselves and for our hard-pressed health services.

Yet many of us find it difficult to lose weight or stick to a weight loss plan. Opinion is divided, as to why some people struggle more than others, though most scientists agree that there’s no single reason – it’s down to a complex combination of factors including environmental and social influences, and the often-deep-rooted psychological nature of our relationship with food.

Emma had noticed her clothes getting a little snug and looked for support to lose weight. Running around after three children and supporting her husband in his business was challenging carrying the extra weight.

Emma said: “Being hungry or cooking separate meals for me wasn’t an option. I have a big appetite and like a good plate of food. I knew Slimming World was a family inclusive plan and was delighted to find that I could eat freely without being hungry. This led to great weekly weight losses, I was hooked.”

Research reveals that a ‘low satiety response’ makes it harder to lose weight. This means that some people naturally need to eat more than others before they start to feel full.

Emma said: “At Slimming World I am supported each week in group to plan for my hungriest days and still lose weight.

“My family all eat the Slimming World meals that I prepare as they are similar to what we have always eaten; we made slight changes to how we shop and cook our meals but have firm favourites in lasagne, curries and fake away crispy chicken and chips on the menu each week!

Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan has always been based on an understanding of how the macronutrient content and energy density of foods affect satiation and satiety and the firm has been actively involved in research in this area for 30 years.

They have been building on evidence that filling up on low energy dense foods naturally limits energy intake, reduces hunger and results in better weight loss, and weight maintenance.

In their eating plan, those foods lowest in energy density are given the Free Food label. Members are encouraged to eat them freely to satisfy their appetite – however big their appetite is.

Emma added: “Losing weight has brought huge benefits to me and my family. I am more active than every before and I am sure I will continue to be fit and healthy for years to come.

"I believe in the plan wholeheartedly and because of this will be running the Kirkby Lonsdale group on Thursdays at 5pm and 6.30pm at the Kirkby Lonsdale Institute from April 21."