Business women host charity golf day for Lancaster hospice

Lynne Wright, who is co-owner of Atkinson’s Fish & Chips in Morecambe; Gill Haigh, managing director of Cumbria Tourism; and Sue McGraw, CEO of St John’s Hospice – which provides care in north Lancashire and the South Lakes, will be joined by their friend Jo Graham, a hospice volunteer and keen fundraiser.

The four women are all taking part in a gruelling nine-day trek in Cambodia this November, and their golf day on May 20 is helping them to reach their minimum combined fundraising goal of £15,200.

The golf day is sponsored by Wright & Lord Solicitors, and has also been supported by Golf Lake District and Silverdale Golf Club.

Sue McGraw, Gill Haigh and Lynne Wright.

A total of 20 corporate and leisure teams have contributed to the cause in order to support their fundraising efforts for hospice care in their local communities.

Dozens of local businesses have already got on board, whether they’re sending a team, sponsoring a hole or donating prizes to be raffled or auctioned off to raise further funds for the good cause.

Sue McGraw said: “Wonderful events like this make a big difference to help ensure the St John’s continues to be there for patients, families and carers during one of the most difficult times they will face.”

Lynne Wright added: “St John’s Hospice provides hope, care and support for people with life-shortening illnesses, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Throughout the pandemic, this care has never faltered, and events like this are needed to raise vital money for the service.”