Boy, 16, arrested as part of investigation into unregulated vapes in Lancaster and Morecambe
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into unregulated vapes in Lancaster and Morecambe.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earlier this week Lancashire Police warned parents of the dangers of unregulated vapes after several young people were taken ill in the district.
In recent weeks, officers received reports of five teenagers having fallen ill and needed hospital treatment.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Morecambe on Thursday on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
He has since been released under investigation.
Police continue to urge parents to be vigilant and will be working with local schools and partners.