Boy, 16, arrested as part of investigation into unregulated vapes in Lancaster and Morecambe

Earlier this week Lancashire Police warned parents of the dangers of unregulated vapes after several young people were taken ill in the district.

In recent weeks, officers received reports of five teenagers having fallen ill and needed hospital treatment.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Morecambe on Thursday on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

He has since been released under investigation.