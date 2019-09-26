Booths bike ride in aid of MIND

Booths is planning an epic charity bike ride to promote wellbeing and raise valuable funds for the mental health charity, Lancashire Mind.

The Tour, which takes place over five days across Booths Country, begins on Monday September 30 and will end on Friday October 4.

The route visits all 32 stores and sites across Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cumbria, Cheshire and Greater Manchester.

The idea for the event comes from Nigel Murray, COO of Booths, and a keen cyclist with a growing interest in how physical health supports positive mental wellbeing.

Each stage is themed with a principle to promote good mental health.

Nigel said: “Good mental wellbeing is essential to cope with daily stress and to accomplish personal and professional goals.

“Exercise, a healthy diet and plenty of sleep are essential to maintaining good wellbeing.

“Cycling is an easy entry exercise and a good way to relieve the stresses of modern life.

“This Tour is focused on raising awareness about mental health in the workplace, and the role that nutrition and physical wellbeing can play.”

“There are challenges in every workplace and Booths is obviously no different.

“At Booths we talk about ‘Being Your Best Self’ which covers a broad range of initiatives and through this event we want to start a meaningful dialogue promoting physical and mental wellbeing in the workplace.

“Nutrition, exercise and sleeping well are three critically important components in how people feel about themselves and the world around them.

“This bike ride is about raising awareness of mental wellbeing in the workplace and what we can all do for ourselves and others, whilst raising funds for mental health charity Lancashire Mind along the way.”

Tommy McIlravey, CEO of Lancashire MIND said: “Booths have already shown their commitment to improving mental health by training managers via Lancashire Mind’s Managing Mental Health in the Workplace course.

“We’re delighted that the Booths team are now taking on this personal challenge to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, and its close relationship with physical activity.

“We wish them the best of luck (and good weather) for the Tour O’ Booths!”

The Tour has five stages, finishing with an easy cycle along a section of the Preston Guild Wheel ultimately arriving at Booths Central Offices. Healthy Start

Stage 1: (September 30, start: 8.30am) Ripon to Settle via Ilkley, Barrowford and Clitheroe

Resilience

Stage 2: (October 1, start: 9.30am) Penrith to Ulverston via Keswick and Windermere

5 A Day

Stage 3: (October 2, start: 9.30am) Kendal to Longridge, via Milnthorpe, Kirby Lonsdale, Carnforth and Scotforth

Balance

Stage 4: (October 3, start: 9am) Knutsford to Penwortham, via Hale Barns, Media City,, Chorley, Burscough, Hesketh Bank and Longton

Achievement

Stage 5: (October 4, start: 9.30am) Fulwood to Central Office, via Garstang, Poulton, St Annes, Lytham, Riversway and Bluebell Way including the easy stage “Big Booths Bike Ride” open to colleagues along a section of the Guild Wheel between Booths Riversway and Bluebell Way Distribution and Manufacturing Centres.

Booths Stores and Sites will be getting involved fundraising through the week and anyone is able to support the Tour O’ Booths via the Just Giving page - https://justgiving.com/fundraising/tour-o-booths

The Tour is being supported through sponsorship from a number of Booths supplier partners.

A number of colleagues from Booths and their suppliers will be riding parts of the route.