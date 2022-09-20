News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Join a gym in time for National Fitness Day

Best gyms in Lancaster and Morecambe: Here are 8 of the highest-rated according to Google reviews as National Fitness Day approaches

It’s National Fitness Day on Wednesday, September 21, and there could be some great joining deals up for grabs at gyms in Lancaster and Morecambe.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:05 pm

National Fitness Day is a chance to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping raise awareness of its importance in encouraging people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

We’ve taken 8 of the highest-rated gyms in Lancaster and Morecambe according to Google reviews - with a rating of 4.3 out of 5 or above and which have at least 20 reviews - and put them into a gallery for you to view, plus contact details should you choose to join or enquire as to any special offers they may have on ahead of National Fitness Day.

Now get sweaty!

1. Fitness Formation

Fitness Formation in North Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 84 Google reviews. Telephone 01524 389500

Photo: site

Photo Sales

2. Body Evolution Gym

Body Evolution Gym in Central Drive, Morecambe, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 22 Google reviews. Telephone 07843 557374

Photo: site

Photo Sales

3. Ironmasters Gym

Ironmasters Gym in Whitefield Place, Morecambe, has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 22 Google reviews. Telephone 07938 000768

Photo: site

Photo Sales

4. CrossFit Central Lancaster

CrossFit Central Lancaster in Lansil Walk has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews. Telephone 07976 457270

Photo: site

Photo Sales
LancasterMorecambeGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 2