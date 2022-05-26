Be prepared for changes in health services in Lancaster & Morecambe over Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Some health services may be closed or operating on different hours on Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3 2022.

And patients are being advised to make the most of the Bank Holiday by ordering any repeat prescriptions in advance, re-stocking medicine cabinets and understanding which services are available should they need medical assistance.

GP surgeries in the region will be closed and for any urgent care needs, patients are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111.

NHS 111 will help direct you to the most appropriate service which could be a walk-in centre, pharmacy or an out of hours GP appointment.

In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999.

Residents who take regular prescription medicines are asked to order at least 48 hours in advance via their usual method to ensure enough time to process requests.

Some local pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday and are able to provide expert advice and deal with minor ailments and illnesses.

Pharmacy times are available on the Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Partnership website : here

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, the 24/7 Crisis Line is available on 0800 953 0110.

Dr Lindsey Dickinson, associate medical director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “Taking daily medication is an important part of treating long-term conditions so please order any repeat prescriptions you need as soon as possible.