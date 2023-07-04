Organised by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, the event showcases groups and organisations that help to support physical and mental health and wellbeing.

UHMBT lead chaplain Ian Dewar, the organiser of the festival, said: “We created Bay Health Festivals to encourage conversation about every aspect of health.

“Since we launched in 2016 we have engaged with thousands of people around the Morecambe Bay area, inspiring small changes that make a big difference to life, health and happiness.

Ian Dewar and Sarah Baines.

“This year’s event will be our biggest yet, and we’re looking forward to having lots of great conversation with our visitors about health, wellbeing, and living life to the full.”

The main hub of Bay Health Festivals activity is Dalton Square in Lancaster, with events, stalls and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

On Saturday July 8 the festival focuses on health and wellbeing, with a day packed with inspiration for ways to live your best life.

From free health checks and interactive activities to opportunities to connect with leading health and wellbeing organisations, there's something for everyone.

Other attractions include live entertainment, food and drink, and much more.

On Sunday July 9, the festival hosts A Celebration of Cycling, aiming to inspire people to get on a bike for fitness, leisure and transport.

Visitors will be able to test ride an e-bike, get tips and advice on starting cycling, get a free bike check from a qualified mechanic, and discover the benefits of bikes for our health and the environment.

Alongside the main festival in Dalton Square, there will be ‘open house’ events showcasing the work of local community organisations NeuroDropin in Torrisholme, Lancaster Methodist Church’s Cornerstone Community Centre and Lancaster’s Gregson Community and Arts Centre.

Bay Health Festivals will share Dalton Square with Lancaster BID’s Dinofest event, during the July 8-9 weekend.

Rev Dewar said: “We’re very excited to be partnering with Dinofest this year – there should be a fantastic atmosphere in Dalton Square all weekend with lots to see and do for all the family.”

A partner Bay Health Festivals event also takes place at Kendal Leisure Centre from 10am to 3pm on Saturday July 8.

